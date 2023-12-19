Kuching police nab four men suspected to be linked to convenience store robberies

KUCHING (Dec 19): Four men believed to be involved in a string of convenience store robberies were arrested by the police on Dec 15.

Kuching acting police chief Superintendent Merbin Lisa said officers from the Criminal Investigation Division detained the four suspects in a parking lot at Jalan Tun Jugah at 2.30am.

They also discovered various weapons inside the suspects’ vehicle, including samurai swords, machetes, hockey sticks, goat claws, face masks, hats and gloves believed to have been used in the robberies.

“Further investigation revealed the vehicle’s licence plate was fake. Through question, all suspects admitted their involvement in the robbery of a convenience store at Jalan Chan Bee Kiew on Dec 3, as well as robberies in Padungan on Oct 23 and Nov 8,” Merbin said in a press release today.

Background checks on the suspects revealed prior criminal records involving various offences and drug abuse.

The suspects also tested positive for Amphetamine in preliminary urine tests.

He said that all the suspects are being detained under Section 395 and Section 397 of the Penal Code.

“Ongoing investigations to identify potential involvement in other cases are being conducted,” he added.

The public is urged to come forward if they have any information related to these robberies by contacting 082-244444 or going to the nearest police station.