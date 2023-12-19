Man in Limbang sentenced to 8 years, 10 strokes for drug possession

MIRI (Dec 19): The Limbang Sessions Court yesterday sentenced a 36-year-old man to eight years’ imprisonment and 10 strokes of the cane for drug possession.

Judge Shafiza Abdul Razak Tready meted out the sentence against Abdul Rahman Rashid after finding the prosecution had proven their case beyond reasonable doubt against him.

The court also ordered for Abdul Rahman’s sentence to run from the date of his arrest on Oct 7, 2022.

Abdul Rahman was charged under Section 39A (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a minimum of five years in prison or life imprisonment and a minimum of ten whippings.

According to the charge, Abdul Rahman was found to be in the possession of 37.90g of Methamphetamine at a house at Kampung Bunga Raya, Limbang at around 12.30am on Oct 7, last year.

Deputy public prosecutor Chrissie Ngiron Mijun prosecuted the case while the accused was unrepresented by a counsel.