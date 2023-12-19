Peter Anthony retained as KDM Malaysia President

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 19): Datuk Peter Anthony was retained as Persatuan Kadazan Dusun Murut (KDM) Malaysia President for the 2024-2026 term.

The decision was made at the party’s Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday and during the meeting, Henry Saimpon was elected as Deputy President.

The delegates also elected five Vice Presidents namely, Datuk Baitin Adun, Jack Jatil Junggok, Gabriel George Tulas, Dr. Oswald Aigat Igau, and Abu Bakar Ellah.

Peter, when presiding over the meeting, said that KDM Malaysia will continue to play its role in assisting and uplifting the KDM community in the country.

“I congratulate the leadership of KDM Malaysia, and I hope this leadership will aid KDM Malaysia in assisting and uplifting the KDM community in our beloved state. I also welcome the proposals put forth by the Supreme Council members. We will review and discuss these proposals and those deemed suitable will be implemented,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jaiping Minsu and Jaimon Susa were elected as Secretary General and Assistant Secretary General respectively while Lazarus Anthony and Presley Peter were elected as the Treasurer General and Assistant Treasurer General respectively.

Roy Raimon and Jaklin Mogimau were elected as the Youth movement’s chief and assistant youth chief, while Elvina Jane Justine was elected as the Wanita movement chief, and Donneysius Ansuku as the party’s information chief.

A total of 20 Supreme Council members were also elected and they included George Timus; Andrew Weddy Majanggim; Florence L R M Ebbie; Masly Dangku; Jikol Taguah; Vitalis Gulabok; Lasimin Majani @ Lasmin; Agustine Paga; Justin Silut Juani; Joseph Anthony; Jaikol Pondok; Nixboy Piunin; Jellysius Saimpon; Haris Bolos; Dr. Gaim James Lunkapis; Jumardie Lukman; Priscella Peter; Sitipah Jahamin; Michael Angkui and Willie Jude Junaidi.