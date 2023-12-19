Sarawak fighters strike gold in Borneo MMA Expo

KUCHING (Dec 19): Sarawak enjoyed a fruitful outing at the Borneo Mixed Martial Arts Expo held at the Palm Beach Resort in Labuan from Dec 15-17.

The six-member team comprising three fighters from SMASH I MadFightClub and D30 Fight Team and led by Tsan Nieng Khai captured three gold and four silver medals.

Kelly Pang Zhe Teng secured the women’s low kickboxing (65-70kg) title, Chai Xin Zhe topped the men’s junior full contact kickboxing (54-56kg) event while Whelan Thian claimed the silver in men’s low kickboxing (above 85kg) competition.

D30 Fight Team’s Alvin Yet bagged the gold in Boys U20 low kickboxing (50-54kg) while silver medals were delivered by Matthew Hii in Boys U18 low kickboxing (56-60kg) and Lee Kah Man in women’s low kickboxing and women’s sanda (45-48kg).

Tsan, who is president of the Sarawak Mixed Martial Arts Association and founder of SMASH, expressed satisfaction with the results, saying it was a very good exposure especially for the sanda athletes.

“We targeted for four golds and managed to win three but we targeted two silvers and brought back seven silvers which l think proved that our fighters were able to match the others in this high level competition with the best from all over the country.

“This is a prestigious meet with more than 150 participants and more than 20 teams fighting for top honours,” said Tsan who is also a referee at the tournament.

“Our sanda athletes are improving and getting stronger after every exposure especially Kelly, Alvin and Matthew. For Lee Kah Man, she needs to improve on her defence skills.

“As for Chai who has just joined the sanda long list team, he has only trained for two months plus and shown great improvements and won all his debut fights.

“He shows promise for getting medals in Suksar and ultimately in Sukma XXI. He has shown positive attitude in training and I believe this Labuan outing has done much good to improve his fighting experience and confidence,” added Tsan.

The Labuan tournament, which was organised by ISKA Borneo, featured low kickboxing, full contact kickboxing, taolu and weapons, sanda, weapons combat and push hand.