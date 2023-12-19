SMC to repair collapsed part of covered drain in front of central police station, says deputy chairman

SIBU (Dec 19): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will repair the collapsed portion of the covered drain in front of the central police station here, said Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley.

The SMC deputy chairman said the affected structure will be repaired according to the budget available.

“The drain was constructed over 40 years (ago), and this might have led to the structure failure.

“We will repair it soon. Depending on the budget available, council will rectify it,” Izkandar Roseley told The Borneo Post today when asked on the remedial action to be taken for the collapsed portion of the covered drain.

He added the affected portion was immediately off limits to the public, when the matter was reported on Dec 16.

“(The affected portion was) Barricaded immediately with warning tape and later installed (with) steel barriers (in the interest of public safety).”

To further ensure public safety, there was even an arrow sign to direct road users.