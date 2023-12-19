SMC urges visitors to Sibu Central Market to mask up

SIBU (Dec 19): Visitors to the Sibu Central Market are encouraged to mask up as part of the preventative measures to keep Covid-19 at bay, said Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley.

He opined it was advisable for everyone to do so, as the market is an open crowded area.

“In terms of Sibu Central Market, it is categorised as an open crowded area and I opine everyone still has a choice whether to mask up or not, but for everyone’s safety it is advisable (to mask up) for now.

“Considering the rise in Covid-19 cases, it is advisable for Sarawak to implement preventative measures — masking up, good hand hygiene and maintaining social distancing can help curb the spread of the virus especially in crowded places,” he said.

He added monitoring and following guidance from health authorities for any specific regional recommendations is crucial.

Meanwhile, SMC Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman Councillor Simon Ling echoed Izkandar’s views, saying it was advisable for visitors to the market and hawker centres under the council’s jurisdiction to mask up.

“I have informed SMC staff and the respective hawker associations to inform all the traders,” he said.

The committee’s deputy chairman Councillor Augustine Merikan said the public is encouraged to mask up when visiting markets or shopping complexes where it is crowded and enclosed but it is not compulsory.

“The directive (for compulsory masking up) shall come from the Health Ministry or ministry-in-charge in Sarawak,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak supports the decision by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad not to return to movement control order despite the rise in Covid-19 cases, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.