SMK Chung Hua Miri stages memorable orchestra concert

MIRI (Dec 19): The Symphonia Orchestra concert held last Sunday at SMK Chung Hua Miri’s Dato Lee Tech Fook hall was a great success.

The event featured performances by Chung Hua Orchestra and Tsun Jin High School’s Wind Orchestra.

It opened with ‘Blue Sky March’ and ‘Celebration of Winds and Percussion’ performed by the Chung Hua Orchestra, led by Malaysian’s renowned conductor Nick Soh.

The next number was by Chin Khi, Rave Tho and other conductors before Japan’s renowned conductor Mitsuo Nonami, which received thunderous applause from the audiences.

In her opening remarks, SMK Chung Hua Miri board of directors secretary Rita Ting thanked Mitsuo, Soh and Dato Wong Chee Hwa as well as the coaches for their contributions into training the young musicians and elevating their level of performance.

“The Symphonia celebrates unity through sounds, exemplified by the collaboration between Tsun Jin High School and SMK Chung Hua. The harmonious ensemble of 127 performers has created such as magical musical experience.

“This would not be possible without the tireless hard work put together by the conductors.

“Your commitment to excellence and passion for music have profoundly impacted our budding musicians and for that, we are truly grateful,” said Ting.

Principal Lai Jia Ling also took the opportunity to express thanks to the brass bands from SMK Bintulu and SMK Tung Hua Sibu for their special appearance in this year’s concert.

“The effort put in by each and every performer, the support from the coordinators, coaches, teachers and parents, have made this concert a huge success,” said Lai.