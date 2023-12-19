St Thomas’ Cathedral’s 6.30am Choir brings spirit, joy of Christmas through carols

KUCHING (Dec 19): In a festive and heartwarming event, St Thomas’ Cathedral’s 6.30am Choir brought the spirit and joy of Christmas through traditional carols at the cathedral’s courtyard last night.

Themed ‘Carolling at the Courtyard’, the event, which started at around 7.30pm, drew an estimated crowd of 100, who also joined the choir in singing the carols.

What made the hour-long event unique was the choir’s decision to forego the use of a sound system, opting instead for the purity of acapella singing.

“The decision added an authentic and intimate quality to the carols, allowing the audience to experience the melodies in their unadulterated form,” said an attendee.

The cathedral’s courtyard setting also provided a perfect backdrop for the event, making it an unforgettable evening for those in attendance.

There was also the reading of passages from the Bible by cathedral priest Revd Ralpheal Rueben at the intervals during the choir’s enchanting renditions of Christmas classics.

Commenting on the event, Ralpheal said: “Typically, the cathedral engages in the practice of singing Christmas carols just before the holiday season.”

The event concluded at around 8.30pm, leaving the attendees filled with the spirit of Christmas and appreciation for the beautiful acapella renditions presented by the talented members of St Thomas’ Cathedral’s 6.30am Choir.

For video head here: https://fb.watch/p0FWNzLvwR/