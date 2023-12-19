Three workers injured in factory fire in Sibu

SIBU (Dec 19): Three workers were injured after a fire broke out in a factory at Jalan Then Kung Suk here today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the Sibu Central fire station received a call at 11.29am alerting them about smoke coming out from the factory.

“Eight firemen from the station were deployed to the scene. Upon arriving at the location, the commander was informed by factory workers that the fire was caused by wiring works.

“There was a spark resulting in a small explosion. The fire had also destroyed a set of welding equipment and a forklift machine. The size of the area affected by the fire measures 60 feet by 80 feet,” it said.

Bomba added the factory owner and his workers managed to put out the fire using seven fire extinguishers before Bomba arrived.

The injured workers were sent to a nearby health clinic for treatment by their colleagues.

The department conducted their assessment to ensure no other sources of fire remained in the building, it said.

After ensuring the situation was completely safe, Bomba wrapped up its operations.

The amount of losses are still under investigation.