UTS honours 120 students with leadership excellence award at Graduation Night 2023  

SIBU (Dec 19): A total of 120 students from the University of Technology Sibu (UTS) were honoured with the Leadership Excellence Award (LEAd) during the Graduation Night 2023, held at Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud Chancellor’s Hall at the campus here on Sunday.

Vice-Chancellor Datuk Dr Khairuddin Abdul Hamid said the award stood as testament to the students’ commitment, dedication and leadership demonstrated through their participation in various co-curricular activities.

“The LEAd not only reflects academic prowess, but also emphasises the importance of leadership and emotional intelligence – a crucial differentiator in today’s competitive world,” said Khairuddin, adding that each award recipient also received RM2,000.

The awards were sponsored by Caliphs Digital Group Sdn Bhd, Bintulu Port Holdings Bhd, Mafrica Corporation Sdn Bhd, Rimbunan Hijau Group, Hock Peng Engineering Sdn Bhd, and Sarawak Energy Bhd.

Adding on, Khairuddin also said LEAd highlighted the unique position of UTS in recognising not just academic achievements, but also the leadership and emotional intelligence capabilities of the graduates.

“In a world where these skills are paramount, UTS stands out as a beacon of excellence.

“I would like to take a moment to express our gratitude to our industry partners whose monetary contributions have made LEAd possible.

“Your commitment to acknowledging the efforts of our students throughout their academic journey is truly commendable,” he said.

Meanwhile, Khairuddin said in line with free tertiary education under Sarawak Plans 2026, UTS had already taken a significant step towards this direction by establishing the Zero-Fee Foundation Programme two years ago.

“This initiative aligns with Sarawak’s vision for 2030, propelling the state into an economically-advanced future.

“Education is the cornerstone of progress, and by offering free tertiary education, Sarawak not only prepares a skilled workforce for its vision, but also eases the financial burden off low-income families.

“UTS is proud to contribute to this vision and remains committed to shaping future leaders who will play a pivotal role in Sarawak’s economic advancement,” Khairuddin said.