Woman freed from cannabis trafficking, possessing charges

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 19): A young woman was freed by the High Court here on Tuesday from two charges of trafficking in and possessing cannabis two years ago.

Justice Leonard David Shim acquitted and discharged Tiong Wen Jing, 21, for both the charges without calling for her defence.

In his reserved ruling, the judge held that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against Tiong.

On the first count, she was alleged to have had 3.47 grams of cannabis at a house at Taman Suria Kobusak on November 22, 2021.

On the second count, Tiong was accused of trafficking in 1,219.26 grams of cannabis at the same place and on the same day.

The prosecution had called six witnesses to testify against Tiong since the trial commenced on August 7.

According to counsel Zahir Shah who represented the accused, Tiong is a student, who was waiting to go to Australia to pursue a degree in accounting, but due to Covid-19 travel restrictions at that time, she stayed at home.