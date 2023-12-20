31 mission schools in Kuching, Serian receive financial aid from Unifor

KUCHING (Dec 20): A total of 31 mission schools in Kuching and Serian have received financial assistance totalling RM4.1 million from the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor).

Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil handed over the cheques to the schools at a simple ceremony held at Bangunan Baitul Makmur here on Monday.

Unifor director Datu Jack Aman Luat, in his speech text read by principal assistant director Low Suk Fong, said this was the third year that the Sarawak government had provided financial assistance to mission schools in the state.

He said the main purpose of giving the funds was to help schools manage, improve and upgrade their respective infrastructure.

Also present were Batu Kitang assemblyman Dato Lo Khere Chiang, Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang, Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap Yau Sin, Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus and Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kuching Archbishop Simon Poh.