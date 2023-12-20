Abd Karim: 2023 a happy year for S’wak tourism with 3 mln visitor target achieved by October

KUCHING (Dec 20): The year 2023 has been great for tourism in Sarawak with the target of three million visitors achieved two months before the year ends, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said he was satisfied with the overall key performance index (KPI) of the tourism ministry, particularly on achieving the target of two million visitors in 2022 and three million visitors this year.

“In general, I consider this whole year to be a happy year for my ministry and for everything that we have done, we have achieved our targets, particularly on the arrival of visitors,” he told the media after officiating at the presentation of The Malaysia Book of Records’ title to artist Gerald Goh yesterday.

In terms of administration of state affairs, Abdul Karim said financial management and policies continue to drive development, aside from the state government being regarded as a “close friend” of the federal government.

“Every time Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim comes to Sarawak, he is always very impressed and inspired about the administration of Sarawak and the unity among races here,” he said.

According to him, a multi-ethnic society must stay tolerant and moderate to respect various religions and backgrounds for a more harmonious relationship.

He said the state government continues to be a strong supporter of the local creative and arts industry, including establishing the Centre of Performing Arts at the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) building.

Another upcoming project is the Sarawak Arts Centre, which will be set up at the heritage building previously housing the Kuching Municipal Council (KMC) office, opposite the Central Police Station near Padang Merdeka.

Abdul Karim foresees the centre can be completed within two years, with renovations expected to be carried out next year.

Goh was awarded a fourth Malaysia Book of Records’ title for being the first Malaysian to paint at Claude Monet’s residence in France.

“This prestigious recognition, bestowed upon me for the fourth time, is not merely a personal milestone. It is a testament to the power of dreams, the tenacity of the human spirit, and the transformative nature of art,” said Goh.

The ceremony included the launch of Goh’s second book entitled ‘The Southeast Asian ArtLiST Vol.1’, a compilation of art pieces by local and international artists, and individuals with special needs.

Goh is also the organiser of the three-day Southeast Asia International Art Camp 2023 starting today, which gathers 40 artists from the region.

They will discover the beauty of the architecture and lifestyle of Sarawak, with visits including Kuching Old Bazaar and Damai.