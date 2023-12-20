Batu Niah man makes shocking find of cobra in bedroom

MIRI (Dec 20): A man in Batu Niah had the shock of his life earlier today when he discovered a cobra in his bedroom.

The Batu Niah fire station said it received a distress call from the man at 9.52am.

“Upon receiving the call, a team of four personnel was dispatched to the location,” the station said in a statement.

When firefighters arrived at the house minutes later, they went to the bedroom where the man reported seeing the reptile.

It took firefighters some 14 minutes to find and capture the one-metre-long cobra.

The team ended its operation around 10.10am.