Bukit Assek Service Centre to hold LPG cylinder exchange programme on Dec 21, 23

SIBU (Dec 20): A total of 150 Petros liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders will be available for exchange during the ‘Exchanging Yellow to Red Gas Cylinder’ Programme on Dec 21 and 23.

According to the information posted in the N.51 Bukit Assek media group, the programme is organised by N.51 Bukit Assek Service Centre in collaboration with Petros LPG GPC (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd.

The exchange of the LPG cylinders is on a first come, first served basis.

On Dec 21, the public can exchange their empty yellow cylinders for the red ones at SJKC Sacred Heart Chinese, (Jalan Lanang, Lane 1), starting at 9am.

On Dec 23, the programme will be held at Logos Methodist Church, Jalan Tong Sang, starting at 9am.

The price of subsidised Petros LPG cylinders for household use remains at RM26.60 for self-collection. There will be no additional charges for switching from yellow cylinders to red cylinders.

The public are urged to take note that the dealer will not accept unfinished yellow gas cylinders and that the dealer accepts “expired” yellow gas cylinders for exchange.

The first of such programme held at the Xin Fu Yuan Methodist Church, Brooke Drive here last Saturday received a very good response.