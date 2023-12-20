Chance for Sibu folk to settle traffic summonses at 30 pct discount

SIBU (Dec 20): Members of the public here will have the opportunity to settle their traffic summonses at a 30 per cent discount during the launch of Op Selamat in conjunction with the Christmas celebration at Farley Supermarket.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said payment counters will be opened at Farley Supermarket on Dec 22 from 9am to 3pm, and from 9am to 3pm at Sungai Merah Police Station on Dec 23.

“The discount offer is applicable to all types of fines except for those involving traffic accidents, court summonses, non-compoundable offences, those related to heavy vehicles, overtaking, emergency lane usage, running red lights, overtaking on double lines, vehicle exhaust modifications, and those issued during Op Selamat,” he said in a statement.

He added that Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Ibrahim Darus is expected to officiate the launch of Op Selamat on Dec 22.

“Datuk Ibrahim is also expected to flag off the Op Selamat Monitoring Team and hand over limited edition helmets and safety brochures to road users during the event,” Zulkipli added.