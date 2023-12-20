Chong questions Kuching South mayor’s reluctance to meet Padungan fruit traders

KUCHING (Dec 20): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen expresses his disappointment at Kuching South mayor’s reluctance to meet with the Padungan Season Fruit Market traders here.

Chong, who is also Padungan assemblyman, said the traders were not aware of having breached the licence conditions set upon by the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) as the purported conditions were not provided in writing.

“The traders were not given an opportunity to rectify any perceived breaches, thus it is unfair and unreasonable to unilaterally halt their trading at the fruit market without allowing them a chance to address the alleged issues,” he said.

“Given that their livelihood is at stake, is it too much for the traders at the Padungan Season Fruit Market to ask just for the 20 minutes of the mayor’s time for them to seek clarification and solve this issue?”

Chong said this in response to Kuching South’s mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng’s claim of the traders’ breaching their licence conditions which was issued in the latter’s statement today.

Chong refuted any twisting of facts on his part and criticised the mayor’s response as self-contradictory and insensitive to the traders’ plights.

He clarified that neither the mayor nor MBKS had offered the traders’ relocation to Tabuan Jaya prior the issuance of the press release.

The traders, he said, were only issued a notice to remove their sun-tents within 14 days, which effectively signalling a cessation of trading at the Padungan Season Fruit Market.

“Attempts to arrange a meeting between the traders and the Mayor have been unfruitful, and there is a need for a face-to-face discussion.

“MBKS’s actions are affecting the livelihoods of these three families, and why can’t the mayor spare 20 minutes for a meeting during the 14-day period?” said Chong.

“The traders have their regular customers and tourists patronising their stalls at Padungan. To suddenly relocate them to Tabuan Jaya will surely disrupt their businesses,” he reasoned.

Chong also dismissed the mayor’s argument that there were complaints from other fruit vendors, on the traders’ canopies occupying the entire car park, while asserting that the canopies only occupied a small portion of the parking lots.

“The traders are willing to cooperate with MBKS’ conditions, thus, the mayor should meet with them first before making any decisions,” he added.