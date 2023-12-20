Covid-19: Wear face masks when going to crowded places, SRDC chief advises

SIBU (Dec 20): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai is advising those with chronic health issues or comorbidities to take necessary precautions and wear face masks when going to crowded places to keep Covid-19 at bay.

“We all know that the current trend of the increase in cases of Covid-19, shows some concerns among the public.

“As for now, the council did not receive any directive from the Health Ministry or ministry-in-charge in Sarawak to get the public to wear face masks when visiting council market and ‘tamu’.

“My personal advice is for those who have health issues or any comorbidity, should wear face masks to protect themselves against any infection.

“At any endemic stage of pandemic, we all have to live with the occurrence of Covid-19 spike from time-to-time. Some precautionary measures should be taken to those who have chronic health issues and comorbidity to further protect themselves from any infections during this coming festive season and New Year 2024 holidays,” Sempurai told The Borneo Post today.

Yesterday, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley, had encouraged visitors to the Sibu Central Market to mask up as part of the preventative measures.

“In terms of Sibu Central Market, it is categorised as an open crowded area and I opine everyone still has a choice whether to mask up or not, but for everyone’s safety it is advisable (to mask up) for now,” he said.

SMC Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman Councillor Simon Ling echoed Izkandar’s views, saying it was advisable for visitors to the market and hawker centres under the council’s jurisdiction to mask up.

The committee’s deputy chairman Councillor Augustine Merikan said the public is encouraged to mask up when visiting markets or shopping complexes where it is crowded and enclosed but it is not compulsory.

On Tuesday, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian said Sarawak supports the decision by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad on Monday not to reinstate the movement control order.