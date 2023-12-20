Five including two toddlers survive accident at Jalan Sri Aman-Serian bus stop

KUCHING (Dec 20): Five individuals, including two toddlers survived in an accident involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle at a bus stop near Kampung Ensebang in Jalan Sri Aman-Serian yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they were notified about the incident at 3.58pm yesterday and firefighters from the Serian fire station were deployed to the scene.

“The incident is believed to have occurred when the driver of the pickup truck lost control of the vehicle after going through a puddle and subsequently crashed into a motorcycle that was sheltering at a bus stop

“The collision resulted in the pick-up truck overturning on its side and caused damage to the bus stop,” it added.

Bomba said the four individuals who were travelling in the pickup truck were sent to Serian Hospital using the ambulance, while the 24-year-old motorcyclist did not suffer from any injuries.

It added that no rescue operation was conducted and the firefighters returned to the station after ensuring that the situation was safe for the road users.