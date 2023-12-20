HR Ministry to expedite implementation of Progressive Wage Policy pilot project

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 20): The Human Resources Ministry will take immediate steps to implement the Progressive Wage Policy pilot project to enable workers to earn more dignified and fairer salaries, Minister Steven Sim said.

Sim said for this purpose, the ministry will closely collaborate with the Economy Ministry to ensure the success of the project and other efforts to bring labour market reforms.

He said the matter is among several new decisions he has made based on the three main thrusts he wants to emphasise in the ministry, which are strengthening welfare, improving skills and increasing worker productivity.

“The ministry will also formulate the inaugural Human Resources Policy (KSM) as a primary guide to reinforce welfare, improve skills, and enhance worker productivity while preparing the labour market.

“This is to enable the workforce to face future challenges such as digital technology advancements, the ageing population agenda, green economy, job mismatch, and the need for decent work in line with the Madani Economy’s framework,” he said in a statement today.

In addition, he directed HRD Corp to discontinue the ‘Skills Passport’ initiative as it was found to be no longer suitable and has been delayed for over a year.

Meanwhile, he announced the appointment of Treasurer General of the National Union of Bank Employees (NUBE) and Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) executive council member, Chee Yeeh Ceeu, as his Special Duties Officer.

He said Chee is a labour movement activist with 15 years’ experience in union activities, and the move is to allow participation of workers in the policy making processes within the ministry. – Bernama