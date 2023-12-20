Kuching man jailed seven months for possessing 0.16 grammes of meth

KUCHING (Dec 20): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced an unemployed man to seven months in jail for having 0.16 grammes of methamphetamine in his possession.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Mohamad Nasrullah Mohamad Ardzuna, 29, on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act.

The Section carries a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment up to five years, or both, upon conviction.

Mohamad Nasrullah committed the offence at the side of a house near Jalan Kampung Tabuan Melayu here at around 1.15pm on Oct 14, 2023.

According to the facts of the case, police conducting a patrol during Op Bersepadu Lejang Khas in the village arrested Mohamad Nasrullah, who was sitting at the side of a house, on suspicion of drug-related activities.

When the police were about to arrest him, he threw something on the ground.

Police picked up the item and found that it was a small transparent plastic packet containing a crystalline substance and seized it.

A chemist report dated Dec 5, 2023, confirmed that the case item was methamphetamine weighing 0.16 grammes.

Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff prosecuted the case, while Mohamad Nasrullah was unrepresented by legal counsel.