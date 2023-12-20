MBKS did offer alternative venue to durian traders at Padungan, mayor clarifies

KUCHING (Dec 20): The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) had offered an alternative venue to the durian traders, operating at the carpark next to the Kuching White Cat statue at Jalan Padungan here, said Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

Adding on, he said the council had offered them to be relocated to Tabuan Jaya for them to continue running their business.

In this regard, Wee said it was unfair for the Opposition to accuse MBKS of ‘being heartless’, when an alternative venue had been made available.

“During the lighting-up of the White Cat statue for this year’s Christmas celebration, the traders did approach me at the location, and I told them the council was planning to beautify the area where they’re operating.

“The council did offer them to be relocated to Tabuan Jaya,” he said this during a press conference held after the handover a certificate of project completion to a contractor for the upgrading works on Bintawa Hawkers Centre here yesterday.

Adding on, Wee said the fruit traders were holding temporary permits for the sale of seasonal food and thus, were only required to pay RM10 per day to operate.

“(Under this permit) the business should be temporary in nature.

“The traders in this case are not operating business on a temporary basis; they have been operating at the same location for years, including the setting up of sun-tents and offering dine-in service.

“The council has received complaints from public over the lack of parking spaces in that area and from other fruits traders who also want the opportunity to trade in that area,” he said, also stressing that the council must be fair to all traders operating in areas under its jurisdiction.

Moreover, Wee said the sun-tents and the selling of durian at the parking space were an eyesore and would affect the image of the city centre as a tourism hotspot, considering concerns related to hygiene and the improper disposal of waste.

The mayor added that the durian traders were served notices by the MBKS officers on Dec 5, which ordered for the sun-tents to be removed within 14 days.

“DAP (Democratic Action Party) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s accusation against the council and me is not only unfounded, but misconceived as I have never stopped them (traders) from doing business elsewhere, and neither do I want to destroy their livelihood as alleged.

“I reserve my right on this highly irresponsible statement against me as a mayor.”

In a statement on Monday, Chong had said that he was approached by the traders to look into their plight, after attempts to contact Wee in resolving the issue had gone unsuccessful.

Chong said some of the traders had been operating at the same venue for over 10 years and the sudden ceasing of business would cause financial hardship to their families.

The traders also hoped that the MBKS would allow more time for a better solution to be reached.

On a separate matter, Wee reminded hawkers operating in MBKS areas to put on face masks in view of the rising cases of Covid-19 recently.