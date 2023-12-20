MCC starts planning for Miri May Fest 2024

MIRI (Dec 20): Miri City Council (MCC) is inviting all communities here to introduce events and activities set in 2024 to promote Miri as a ‘green, smart, and more liveable international resort city’.

MCC would compile the events, activities, as well as food and beverage (F&B) menus into the Miri May Fest Menu and Calendar of Events for 2024, said Mayor Adam Yii in a press conference yesterday.

“The production of the calendar will commence soon, with a subsequent monthly updates until Miri May Fest 2024 ends.

“It requires advance planning and preparation, as well as engagement with other agencies in seeking preparation and support in carrying out these programmes,” he said.

He said the objective of compiling the calendar of events was to enable tourists to make advance plans to visit Miri next year, apart from boosting the city’s tourism industry.

He reiterated that priority would be given to events that align with the objectives of the 19th Miri City Day celebration.

Interested parties are requester to return the forms with particulars of the menu and events to Public Relations Section on Level 5, Miri City Hall, on or before Jan 31, 2024, for review.

Councillor Leslie Lau will head the organising committee responsible for compiling the calendar, and assisted by Councillor Rexsoll Gilum, and other staff members.