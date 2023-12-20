Miri businesswoman loses RM17,000 to online car sale scam

MIRI (Dec 20): A businesswoman here has lost RM17,000 after she fell victim to a non-existent car sale in an online advertisement.

District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said police received a report from the victim, who is in her 40s on Dec 18.

“The victim had purchased a used imported car online from a car seller. She was asked to make a few online payments to the suspect as a deposit for the car.

“She had made four transactions to a third-party account given by the suspect amounting RM17,000,” said Alexson.

He added that the victim only realised that she had been duped when the car that she had purchased never arrived.

Alexson said the police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code.