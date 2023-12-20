MKA2023 winners out to vie for Asean Ambassador 2024 crown

KUCHING (Dec 20): Winners of the Malaysia Kids Ambassador 2023 (MKA2023) programme will face off other Asean competitors in vying for the coveted Asean Ambassador 2024 crown.

In its inaugural pageant held at a hotel here on Monday, 18 finalists presented their best for MKA2023 title, with seven participants competing in Category A (Aged 5-8), six participants in Category B (Age 9-12) and five participants in Category C (Age 13-16).

For Category A, six-year-old Nur Aimie Arissa Nur Hapiz was crowned the winner, with Serena Ang and Ammara Aisya Muhammad Hazwan, aged five and eight, respectively, finishing as runners-ups.

Nine-year-old Puteri Ika Arissya Shamshul triumphed in Category B, with Althea Cassandra Wyona Wilson and Aulia Izzatunisa Dedi Alfiansah, aged 10 and nine, respectively, took second and third place, respectively.

In Category C, 16-year-old Gerrilyne Goh stood triumphant, while Ashley Chai and Sarafina Arisya, both 14, being named the respective runners-up.

The Kids Ambassador Tourism was established in Taiwan.

The MKA2023 grand final was also attended by political secretary to Sarawak Premier Kho Teck Wan, Business Events Sarawak deputy general manager Anedia Kahar, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Stakan chairman Datuk Sim Kiang Chiok, MKA2023 organising chairman Francesca Ang, and Kuching Association of Talent Development and Welfare of Special Needs (KATSN) president Lim Mei Yak.