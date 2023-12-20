Perodua undertakes detailed assessment following Daihatsu’s ‘procedural irregularities’ announcement

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 20): Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) said a detailed assessment is currently being undertaken pertinent to Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd’s (DMC) announcement on the suspension of its models due to “procedural irregularities” of its models.

“(We) are currently in discussion with Malaysian authorities as to the impact of this development to our vehicles, and we sincerely apologise to our valued customers and the general public for any alarm this announcement may bring,” Perodua president and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad said in a statement today.

He said Perodua will share the outcome of the discussion with the public in due course.

On April 28, DMC announced that it had found “procedural irregularities” after conducting safety tests on its vehicles in Japan and established a third-party investigative committee consisting of lawyers and technical personnel.

The third-party committee report said that the verifications and tests confirmed that all 174 irregularities pointed out by the third-party committee satisfied the standards set by laws and regulations.

According to news report, the irregularities encompassed 64 models and three engines of vehicles, including 22 models and one engine being sold by Toyota.

In response to the findings, Daihatsu has decided to temporarily suspend shipments of its models. – Bernama