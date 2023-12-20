PM Anwar: Israeli-based shipping companies prohibited from docking at Malaysian ports

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 20): The Malaysian government said today it will impose an indefinite ban on all shipping companies based in Israel from docking at all Malaysian ports.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Transport Ministry has been instructed to take immediate action by enforcing the ban on these companies four weeks from now.

“The blockade is a response to Israel’s violation of basic humanitarian principles and international law over the ongoing continued massacre and brutality against the Palestinian people.

Anwar said the Cabinet had in 2002 allowed Israeli-registered companies to anchor in Malaysia; and in 2005, allowed Israeli-registered ships to dock at Malaysia.

However, he said the decisions have now been rescinded.

“However, the government today has decided to override the past Cabinet’s decision to not allow ships using Israeli flags to dock in the country,” he said in a statement here.

Effectively immediately, Anwar also said Malaysia imposed restrictions on any vessel en route to Israel from loading its cargo at any Malaysian ports.

“Malaysia is confident this decision will not affect the ongoing trade activities,” he said. – Malay Mail