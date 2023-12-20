PPDKs provide disabled children hope for brighter future, says mayor

KUCHING (Dec 20): Initiatives such as community-based rehabilitation centres (PPDKs) not only provide relief to children with disabilities but also plant the seeds of hope for a brighter future, says Dato Wee Hong Seng.

The Kuching South mayor said children with disabilities face challenges that no child should ever have to endure.

“But even as they faced adversity, they have not lost hope.

“Our responsibility as a society extends beyond providing necessities. We must also foster an environment where every child feels supported, encouraged, and empowered to reach their full potential,” he said at a Christmas luncheon hosted by Meritin Hotel for Hidup Mesra Teng Bukap PPDK here today.

He pointed out that charity knows no boundaries and is not limited to a particular time or place, but a year-round commitment to uplift and support one another.

“I encourage each and every one of you here today to continue making a difference in the lives of these children beyond this event.

“Whether it’s through mentorship, education, or simply lending a helping hand, we can all contribute to a brighter future for them.”

Wee also said that through collective efforts, it is possible to create a community where no child is left behind and where every child can have the opportunity to thrive and succeed.

“We have the power to bring smiles to their faces, to ignite the spark of possibility within them, and to remind them that they are loved and valued,” he added.

He commended Meritin Hotel, sponsors and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to make the event possible.

“Your commitment and dedication are truly inspiring, and your efforts will undoubtedly make a significant different in the life of these PPDK trainees,” he said.

Meanwhile, Meritin Hotel executive director and general manager Olivia Ting said the Christmas luncheon was organised as part of the hotel’s corporate social responsibility programme.

“The aim here is to bring joy and festive cheer to these special children during the holiday season,” she said.

Wee presented 21 children from Hidup Mesra Teng Bukap PPDK, along with their caregivers, with Christmas goodies in the form of hampers during the event.

The guests were treated to a sumptuous Christmas lunch at the hotel as well as a festive Christmas carol performance presented by members of Hope Church Kuching.

Also present was Hidup Mesra Teng Bukap PPDK chairman George Young Si Ricord Junior.