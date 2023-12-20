Premier: Sarawak’s own airline expected to be up and running earliest by Q2 2024

KUCHING (Dec 20): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg expects the state’s own airlines to be up and running earliest by second quarter of next year upon the completion of MASwings takeover.

“Either second or third quarter of next year,” he said to reporters when asked about the latest update of the acquisition of MASwings, after launching The Life of Datuk Polycarp Sim Cheng Mong book today.

He said the due diligence process on MASwings is now being carried out by the state’s Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts headed by Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, and the Ministry of Transport headed by Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

“After the whole process is finished, then we take over MASwings. In principle, they have agreed,” he said.

In his speech earlier, Abang Johari spoke about Sarawak having its own airline to stabilise airfare cost especially during festive seasons when there will be issues of high airfare cost cropping up involving the existing airline companies.

He said the people in Sarawak celebrate festive seasons together but they have often experienced high cost of airfares when wanting to return for the festive holidays.

He then explained to reporters that the Sarawak airline will set its own fares so that other airlines flying here would have to adjust their fares to be more competitive.

“We are not profit motivated. Secondly, our airline industry is infrastructure investment, it is: You build a bridge or you build a road. You don’t calculate the returns only,” he said.

Abang Johari also said the state’s own airline would serve as a bridge for better connectivity for Sarawak.

“For us, we have no other option. People cannot swim from Singapore to Borneo. In other words, the airline is a bridge for us to have access,” he said, adding that Sarawak wishes to emulate the successes of Singapore and the United Arab Emirates which have become hubs and increased their gross domestic product (GDP) growth through their respective airlines.

On another matter, Abang Johari said he was honoured to launch a book on the late Datuk Polycarp Sim, whom he described as a legend and mentor.

He said the late Sim, who passed away in 1993, was more than an educator but a mentor for him during his schooling days at St Joseph School.

“He motivated me to read and seek more knowledge,” said Abang Johari.

Also present at the event were Abdul Karim, former Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan, former state minister Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong and other invited guests.