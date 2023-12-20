Premier: S’wak orders RM2 mln worth of Covid-19 oral meds to prep for infection surge

KUCHING (Dec 20): Sarawak has placed an order for RM2 million worth of Paxlovid oral medication as additional stock to prepare for a surge of Covid-19 cases in the state, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this matter was decided at a meeting yesterday (Dec 19) with Deputy Premier and State Disaster Relief Committee (SDMC) chairman, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“This is for Sarawak. The state government is going to pay and order, I think in the region of RM2 million.

“We will give it (out for) free. All medical facilities will be supplied,” he told reporters after launching a book on his former teacher and mentor the late Datuk Polycarp Sim at a hotel today.

Abang Johari said doctors can prescribe Paxlovid to patients tested positive for Covid-19 to prevent severe symptoms, and those with mild Covid-19 can get better within days of taking this medication.

He pointed out the Sarawak government would make the first move to purchase more Paxlovid instead of waiting for the federal government to ensure there is enough stock for the people in the state.

“We must always be prepared. When Covid-19 pandemic started before, we wanted to get vaccines for the people so much so that the Sarawak government was willing to purchase vaccines although after that the federal government gave us the vaccines,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said there has been no special instruction issued yet for the public attending the New Year Countdown celebration at the Kuching Waterfront on Dec 31, but assured that the state government will follow the Ministry of Health’s directive.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad on Monday had said Malaysia is not considering reactivating its movement control order (MCO) despite a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases nationwide.