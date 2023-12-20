RHB Group founder Abdul Rashid Hussain is new Tabung Haji chairman

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 20): Prominent businessman and founder of RHB banking group Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Hussain has been appointed as Tabung Haji (TH) chairman, effective today (Dec 20).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mohktar, in a statement today, said Abdul Rashid is taking over from Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar.

He said Abdul Rashid’s extensive corporate experience is invaluable in continuing the excellence of TH as a world-class Haj management institution.

Abdul Rashid, who is a Member of the Board of Governors of the International Islamic University, has previously served as a Board Member and Chairman of the Executive Committee of Khazanah Nasional Bhd (1994 to 1998) and Putrajaya Holdings chairman (1995 to 2000).

He was awarded the Tokoh Maulidur Rasul Award at the Federal Territory level for the year 1445H/2023M in recognition of his contributions to the country and society.

According to Mohd Na’im, Abdul Rashid was also among the six individuals appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to serve on the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) for Tabung Haji (TH).

Mohd Na’im also expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Azman for his dedicated service and outstanding leadership in heading the TH Board of Directors. – Bernama