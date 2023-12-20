Sabah latest state to be hit by floods, situation in Kelantan improving

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 20): Sabah has become the latest state to be hit by floods, while the situation in Kelantan is improving as the number of evacuees at relief centres decreased this morning, and there has been no change in Selangor and Perak.

In Sabah, 17 people from four families were at a relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Pertanian, Batu 25 in Sandakan as of 8 am after their homes were flooded following a heavy downpour late yesterday evening.

The State Disaster Management Committee secretariat, in a statement, said although the weather in most areas in Sabah this morning was reported to be sunny, the Malaysian Meteorological Department predicted thunderstorms in one or two places in the state this afternoon and evening.

In Kelantan, the number of evacuees at 10 relief centres in the Pasir Mas district had dropped to 3,230 people from 990 families as of 8 am, compared to 3,240 people from 992 families last night.

According to the Infobanjir portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), the centres were at SK Gual Tinggi, SK Gual To’Deh, SK Kedai Tanjong, SK Gual Periok, SK Sri Kiambang, Madrasah Tasek Bakong, Masjid Mukim Padang Licin, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Gual Periok, SMK Baroh Pial and SMK (A) Pohon Buluh.

In Perak, the number of evacuees housed at the Padang Tembak Multipurpose Hall, Teluk Intan, remained unchanged at 64 people from 17 families as of 8 am.

The Disaster Management Committee secretariat of the Perak Civil Defence Force said that the affected residents are from Batu 9, Lorong Kedah, Lorong Belakang Klinik, Lorong Sidang Osman, Batu 7, Batu 8, Lorong Imam Khairi and Lorong Mesra in the Hilir Perak district.

The secretariat also informed that Sungai Bidor in Changkat Jong recorded a reading of 3.55 metres, which is at the danger point, and rain has been forecast for Hilir Perak in the evening and at night.

The Perak Public Works Department (JKR) said that Jalan Kubu Gajah Ijok-Sumpitan in Selama which was closed following a landslide, has been opened to traffic as road clearing work on the stretch has been completed.

In Batang Padang, only one lane is open on route FT 1152 Felda Trolak Selatan to all vehicles as urgent repairs need to be carried out on the main road due to a collapsed road shoulder.

In Selangor, the JKM Info Bencana portal reported that the number of evacuees remained the same as last night, with 25 people from eight families housed at a centre at SK Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah in Kuala Selangor. – Bernama