Sarawak Skills, JKKK jointly run hydroponic farming, event management programmes for Tabuan Jaya community

KUCHING (Dec 20): Sarawak Skills Group of Learning Institutions, in collaboration with Kampung Tabuan Jaya Tengah Security and Development Committee (JKKK) recently held training programmes on ‘Hydroponic Basic Farming and Event Management’ for five villages under the jurisdiction of Tabuan Jaya area.

The sessions involved a total of 41 participants comprising housewives, youths, school-leavers and JKKK members.

The ‘Hydroponic Basic Farming’ programme focused on imparting knowledge and practical skills in vegetable farming using the hydroponic systems, aimed at equipping the community of Tabuan Jaya with innovative and sustainable farming practices.

On the other hand, participants of the ‘Event Management’ programme learned about the important aspects in organising a successful event.

According to Sarawak Skills executive director Hallman Sabri, the successful community training programmes were in line with the training and education provider’s commitment to instilling the participants skills that could contribute significantly to sustainable livelihood.

“Sarawak Skills remains steadfast in its commitment of collaborating with the community to facilitate the adoption of the latest technologies.

“The institution plays a pivotal role in empowering communities, not only through skills development but also by ensuring that they stay abreast of cutting-edge technologies that define the contemporary landscape,” he said at the closing ceremony.

In his remarks, Kuching District Officer Sofhi Jebal commended Sarawak Skills for its initiative in holding the programmes.

“The programmes received positive response from diverse participants, reflecting the community’s eagerness in enhancing their capabilities in farming and event management,” he said.

Also present at the closing event were Sarawak Skills strategic engagement and business development chief strategy officer Mohamad Isham Fauzi and Kampung Tabuan Jaya Tengah chief Diana John.