S’wak awaiting Putrajaya’s nod for Kuching-Singkawang cross-border bus service

KUCHING (Dec 20): Sarawak is awaiting Putrajaya’s approval to allow direct cross-border bus service between Kuching and Singkawang, says the state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said although the Kuching-Singkawang bus service had commenced on Dec 1 this year, at the moment, the buses had to stop at the Biawak-Aruk border and passengers were required to transfer buses at the border.

“At present, we wait for approval to enable our buses to proceed directly to Singkawang, similar to the bus service between Kuching and Pontianak. For the time being, our buses reach the border here, and from this point, we facilitate the transfer using vans.

“This is a temporary measure, while awaiting the approval from the federal government for cross-border direct trips,” he told reporters after officiating at the Kuching-Singkawang bus service route at Biawak Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security (CIQS) centre in Lundu yesterday.

Lee added that since its commencement, about 500 passengers had already utilised the bus service plying the new route.

On the federal government’s decision to allow cross-border bus service, he said his ministry would follow up on this and would request Putrajaya to expedite the implementation as soon as possible.

Also present yesterday was Consul-General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono.