Tropi director tasked with training scientists, passing on knowledge vital for PCDS 2030

KUCHING (Dec 20): Sarawak Tropical Peat Research Institute (Tropi) director Datu Dr Lulie Melling has been tasked with training many scientists for the institute before her retirement.

In making the call, Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn said Lulie’s knowledge is invaluable and needs to be passed on to others.

“I urge Dr Lulie to mentor her scientists, researchers, and staff, and equip them with the necessary skills and competencies in our journey to achieve the aims and objectives of the PCDS 2030 goals,” he said during Tropi’s 15th Anniversary and Appreciation Nite yesterday.

He pointed out Lulie has achieved much recognition, both national and international, thanks to her work with Tropi, and Sarawak will benefit if many from the state follow in her footsteps.

Among the achievements he highlighted was Lulie’s recent conferment as a life fellow of the Academy of Sciences Malaysia.

“This prestigious recognition, only the second for a Sarawakian in 25 years, is not only an honour Dr Lulie but also a historic moment for the research institute and Sarawak as a whole.

“This recognition coincides with the 60th celebration of Sarawak’s Independence and Premier of Sarawak’s (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) vision in scientific research and the digital economy development agenda as well,” he said.

Sagah also commended Tropi’s chemistry laboratory for being accredited with the ISO 17025, which will support the Sarawak Environmental Bill.

“This year, Tropi received the ISO 17025 accreditation, a globally recognised standard for testing and calibration facilities. This accreditation strengthens the institute’s research capacity and competency on a global scale and opens the door for future international research collaborations.

“This accreditation is important to ensure that Tropi research protocols are in compliance with the Paris Agreement to address the challenges of climate change and peatland conservation too,” he added.

Lulie said she hopes to get many talents in science related to Tropi’s work attached with the institute in future.

“I will be retiring soon and as of tonight (last night), I have 553 days left. Research work has no fixed lifespan, so tenure or job security is essential if the best brains are not lured outside,” she said.

She also said the Tropi Ordinance was submitted to the relevant authorities early this year.

“Tropi eagerly awaits the endorsement of the Tropi Ordinance, a significant step towards enhancing our operational efficiency.

“There is a need to legally institutionalise the organisation. Only that will give the people in the organisation a stronger sense of security of tenure,” said Lulie.