UTS Toastmasters Club holds Christmas market

SIBU (Dec 20): The University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) Toastmasters Club held its Weihnachtsmarkt or Christmas Market at the campus on Monday and Tuesday.

Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng said the inaugural Christmas Market was not just a celebration of the season but also a milestone for the club.

“It is a testament to your creativity, collaboration, and commitment to community engagement. I encourage each member to cherish this moment and continue contributing to the success of your club

“I commend the UTS Toastmasters Club for bringing together the spirit of Christmas and the pursuit of knowledge in this festive event,” said Chieng in a speech read by Councillor Kiing Teck Ho.

He said in a rapidly evolving world, it was heartening to see the UTS Toastmasters Club embracing innovative ways to foster growth.

“Your initiatives align with global objectives, such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) initiated by United Nations and Post-Covid 19 Development Strategy 2030 by Sarawak government.

“By providing a platform for communication and leadership development, you contribute to creating responsible and empowered individuals ready to tackle the challenges of the future,” he said.

Among those present were Division S Toastmasters Club director Datuk Joseph Chien, Area S2 Toastmasters Club director Jane Moh, UTS Student Development and Services Department (SDSD) senior manager Lu Yew King, and organising chairman Bruno Xavier.