Wisma Putra: No Malaysians affected in China’s earthquake

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 20): No Malaysians have been reported to be involved or affected by the earthquake that struck China’s northwest of Gansu and Qinghai Provinces.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) has affirmed that it will continue to closely monitor developments through the Consulate General of Malaysia in Xi’an.

As stated in the statement, “Malaysia extends its deepest sympathies and condolences to the people and Government of the People’s Republic of China, as well as to the victims and families affected by the earthquake.”

The earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.2, occurred on December 18 at 11:59 pm, impacting Gansu and Qinghai Provinces. As per local authorities, there have been approximately 105 fatalities and 397 casualties in Gansu, with 11 people reported killed in Qinghai.

The statement further noted that over 4,700 houses have been damaged, and some villages are experiencing disruptions to power, water supplies, transportation, and communication. Malaysians in the affected areas are advised to remain vigilant and follow updates and advice from local authorities.

Malaysians in the affected regions requiring consular assistance can contact the Consulate General of Malaysia in Xi’an at the following:

Consulate General of Malaysia, Xi’an

Telephone/Fax: +8629-8956 8478 / +86 186 2968 1928 (after working hours)

Email: [email protected]. – Bernama