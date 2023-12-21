Armizan not keen on GRS-Bersatu cooperation talks

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 2): Papar member of parliament Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali is focused mainly on strengthening his party, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and is not keen on talks about cooperating with other parties.

“I have so much work to strengthen my party,” said Armizan, when asked about possible cooperation with Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sabah.

He added that he doesn’t want to meddle with other people.

“The State Government is still here after the Kinabalu Move due to the PM’s (Prime Minister) help. The GRS and PH Plus government — our work now is focused on working for the people. This is the priority,” he said.

Armizan also said that he hopes Kepayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang, who is from Democratic Action Party (DAP), and her party, will continue to work with him in the coming election.

“Since we built the government, our focus is to work for the people, and win the trust of the people,” he said.

He also reminded that their performance is being assessed by the people.

Armizan was speaking at the launching of 2023 Christmas Season Celebration Maximum Price Scheme at Kepayan on Thursday.

Last November, Bersatu Sabah chief Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee stated that he did not reject the possibility of working with any party in the effort to unite the Malay parties in the country.

Chief Minister and GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor however was also reported saying that the cooperation between GRS and PH at Sabah level will be maintained in the coming State election.

On the issue of sugar supply, Armizan, who is also the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, said that since July, this year, his ministry had loosened the condition for individuals or companies who are keen to apply for the AP (Approved Permit) to import raw sugar.

He was commenting on the short supply of sugar and explained that the price of raw sugar in the international market has risen by 152 percent.

The minister also said the country, including Sabah, are totally dependent on imported raw sugar supply as there are no more large scale sugar cane plantations in operation in the country.

“The areas had been planted with oil palm and rubber trees. There are no (sugar cane) plantations. When we import, the supply is dependent on the policies of those countries, dependent on the global price for raw sugar. We cannot control it,” he said.

He also cited that two sugar refineries operating in the country have suffered losses as the price for sugar is capped at RM2.82 and that there is no subsidy for the commodity.

Armizan added that they have pleaded with the government to increase the price of sugar and the government is still looking for an alternative and have not decided on increasing the price.