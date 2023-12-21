Covid-19: Omicron sub-variants HK.3, JN.1 detected in Sarawak

KUCHING (Dec 21): The Covid-19 Omicron sub-variants HK.3 and JN.1 have been detected in some parts of Sarawak, said Prof Dr David Perera.

The Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Institute of Health and Community Medicine (IHCM) director said the findings were from the successful sequencing of 61 samples, obtained from November to December this year.

The dominant Omicron sub-variants detected were HK.3 (26 per cent) and the JN.1 (49 per cent).

These samples were primarily identified in the Kuching-Samarahan areas, with a few cases from Sibu.

Dr Perera revealed this in his latest Covid-19 positive cases surveillance report to Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, who is also Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman.

‘’It is essential to note that the prevalence of the HK.1 and the JN.1 in other areas in the state remains uncertain due to limited data,” said Dr Perera.

“Notably, the JN.1 sub-variant, initially recorded in the USA in September this year, has rapidly spread and now constitutes a third of all positive cases in the country (USA).

“The JN.1 increased transmissibility and immune-evasiveness, marked by multiple new mutations, has led to the surge in Covid-19 cases worldwide,” he explained.

With the sub-variant’s detection in the state, he strongly advised the public to recognise the heightened risk of an increased infection rate.

“Please take all the necessary precautions to avoid infection and prevent transmission, especially in view of the coming festive period.

“This is crucial to protect all and, in particular, those vulnerable individuals,” he stressed.

He added IHCM is monitoring SARS-CoV-2 variants in Sarawak as part of the national surveillance initiative.