DBKU hosts healthy lifestyle, environmental awareness programme

KUCHING (Dec 21): Kuching North City Commission’s (DBKU) recent ‘Jom Sihat: The Biggest Loser’ programme shows its commitment to promote healthy lifestyle habits and the concept of mindful eating.

Kuching North mayor Hilmy Othman said the programme focused on inculcating a healthy lifestyle, including having proper nutritions and regular exercises.

He said this at the programme’s prize presentation ceremony at DBKU auditorium here yesterday.

“The obesity rate among Malaysians is at an alarming level, and I believe that the ‘Jom Sihat: The Biggest Loser’ programme will be a good avenue and a starting point for participants who are faced with obesity and who would want to lose weight,” he said.

The programme participants, he said, had not only been exposed to physical workouts but also on practical healthy habits, nutritional knowledge and healthy ways to lose weight.

Apart from the intervention in managing obesity, Hilmy also stressed on the importance of having a positive mindset.

“A positive and healthy mindset is equally important as it helps with stress management and improves your health,” he said.

“Regardless of what DBKU has planned to help citizens, the real change, however, starts from within ourselves,” he added.

DBKU had also simultaneously held a 3R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) drive, alongside the ‘Jom Sihat’ programme to promote environmental sustainability.

“The environmental issues have entered a new and more challenging era, and these should not be the sole responsibility or concerns of DBKU alone, but require a high commitment and support from all parties,” said Hilmy.

Among the steps that had been implemented towards these environmental goals, he said, were through the setting up of a compost centre, as well as through its ‘3R Buyback’ programme – an initiative launched with the private sectors.

The Kuching City Day’s 35th anniversary celebration themed ‘Community Inclusivity towards a Sustainable City’, the mayor said was timely and appropriate as it augured well in its efforts to spur economic and social growth, while establishing a sustainable lifestyle.

“Together, let’s become an environmental game changer for a beautiful, clean, safe and smart city,” he said.