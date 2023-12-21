Driver killed, passengers hurt in single vehicle crash on Jln Betong-Spaoh

KUCHING (Dec 21): A driver was killed and two passengers injured when the car they were traveling in lost control and crashed onto the centre road barrier near Rh Matop along the Jalan Betong-Spaoh today.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue (Bomba) in a statement said they received a call on the incident around 6.45am.

A team from the Betong station was immediately sent to the scene.

At the scene the team discovered that the male driver of the car was pinned to his set in the mangled car.

The two passengers – a man and a woman – had been extricated by passersby before the arrival of the Bomba team.

The team then used specialised equipment to cut through the mangled car wreck to extricate the driver. Unfortunately he was pronounced dead by paramedics after the extrication.

The two injured passengers were sent to the Betong Hospital.