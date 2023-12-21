Early morning fire destroys unoccupied Tudan house

MIRI (Dec 21): A fire early this morning destroyed an unoccupied house at Kampung Tudan Phase 2 here.

A spokesman for the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak Operations Centre said they received an emergency call about the incident around 2.32am.

“A team of six Bomba personnel from Lutong fire station led by Senior Fire Officer (PBK) II Ramlee Sahari rushed to the scene of the incident, which was about 9km from the station, as soon as they received the call,” said the spokesman in a statement.

Upon arrival at the location, firefighters found the fire involved a vacant two-storey semi-permanent building with an area of 30 by 40 square feet.

Also at the scene were 10 firefighters from Lopeng fire station led by PBK II Mohammad Fairus Apit.

The teams used water from their fire engines to extinguish the fire.

“The value of losses as well as the cause of the fire are still under investigation.

“After ensuring that there were no more sources of fire and that the situation at the location was safe, the operation ended at 4.14am,” added the spokesman.