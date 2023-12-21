Foreign crew member feared to have drowned in Tg Sirik

MUKAH (Dec 21): A 39-year-old Indonesian crew member is feared to have drowned while attempting to remove a rope from a ship’s propeller in Tanjung Sirik, Pulau Bruit, Daro, around 8.26am today.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre, the victim, identified as Rosli, went missing after jumping into the river, prompting the ship’s captain to report the incident.

“The incident occurred at about 18.7 nautical miles or about 35km north of Pulau Bruit,” said to the statement.

Upon receiving the report, a search and rescue operations centre was established at Daro Jetty around 8.30am.

Three rescue boats from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) were deployed to search for the victim.

As of 12.20pm, the search operation had to be put on hold due to rough sea conditions and strong winds.