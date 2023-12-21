Four families safe as fire guts two-storey house in Sarikei

SIBU (Dec 21): Fourteen people from four families escaped unscathed after a fire broke out at a house at Jalan Kin San in Sarikei near here this afternoon.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said personnel from the Sarikei fire station were dispatched to the scene after a distress call was received at 1.47pm.

“The fire involved a two-storey house which was 100 per cent razed. All the occupants managed to escape and save themselves,” it said.

The firefighting operation concluded at 5.35pm.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and total loss has yet to be ascertained.