Govt asked to hold awareness campaigns on overseas job scams

MIRI (Dec 21): The government needs to carry out awareness campaigns to educate the public about overseas job scams, said Alan Ling.

In making the call, Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak secretary said many Malaysians have been tricked into becoming scammers.

He suggested the government organise more awareness campaigns to inform the public of valid private employment agencies.

According to him, foreign missions should also be easily available to help the public verify the authenticity of job placement agents.

“It is very horrific to learn of the ordeal from those who have safely returned, there are cases where lives were gone due to inhumane treatment and torture.

“More ironically, many were tricked to become scammers. They were forced to do this as they were faced with no choice,” he said in a statement.

Ling added jobseekers should seek parental advice or discuss with their family as well as friends before going overseas.

“Jobseekers must be vigilant now and realise the risks if they are offered jobs in countries like Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and so on.

“To avoid being scammed by overseas job offers, jobseekers should only accept jobs through licenced workers’ agents,” he advised.

Over 100 Malaysians were rescued by the Malaysian government from a syndicate in Myanmar earlier this month.

It is understood that many, including those from Sarawak, were lured by job opportunities in Thailand being promoted on Facebook, purportedly offering a monthly salary of between RM7,000 and RM8,000, or even more.