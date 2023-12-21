In Kuching, husband fined after assaulting man for seeing wife unbeknownst to him

KUCHING (Dec 21): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a husband RM1,600 in default four months’ jail for causing hurt to his acquaintance after discovering the victim had gone out with his wife without his knowledge.

Apart from Mohd Shahiezy Saizatul Shamsuddin, 25, his friend Mohd Saiful Amri Karim, 28, was also fined RM1,600 in default four months’ jail for the same offence in the same incident.

They both pleaded guilty before Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan to a charge framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Act.

The indictment carries a jail term of up to one year, or a fine up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

They committed the offence with a common intention to cause hurt to the 29-year-old victim at a premises in TT3 Commercial Centre here at 7.19am on Dec 15, 2023.

According to the facts of case, the duo hit the victim with a rattan stick and a plastic chair.

The victim tried to defend himself but failed and he subsequently suffered injuries to his head, back, and leg from the assault.

Following the incident, the victim was brought to Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment before filing a police report, which led to Mohd Shahiezy and Mohd Saiful’s arrests around 6.30pm on the same day.

The investigation found that the men had hit the victim with a rattan stick and a plastic chair several times until he suffered lacerations on several parts of his body, including the left side of the head, right ear, and scalp.

The medical report also confirmed that the victim suffered many abrasions and soft tissue injuries.

Security camera footage showed the duo assaulting the victim.

The incident happened after Mohd Shahiezy discovered the victim had gone out with his wife without his knowledge, angering him, and prompting him to get Mohd Saiful to join him in assaulting the victim.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while neither Mohd Shahiezy nor Mohd Saiful were represented by legal counsel.