JV company wins bid for construction, completion of Sarawak Metro’s Rembus Depot

KUCHING (Dec 21): Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd (Sarawak Metro) announced that a joint venture (JV) company, comprising Azam Sehasrat Sdn Bhd, IJM Construction Sdn Bhd and Unique Deco Sdn Bhd, has won the tender for the construction and completion of the Rembus Depot.

In a statement today, it said the joint-venture was one of 12 companies that submitted bids at the close of the tender period in July this year.

“The contract, which is valued at RM260 million, is for the construction and completion of the Rembus Depot and other associated works that include construction of all depot buildings and associated structures, stabling yard, detention pond, access road as well as civil works.

“The JV company is expected to commence work next month and scheduled to complete by December 2025,” it said.

The construction of the Rembus Depot is part of the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project, which Sarawak Metro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), has been entrusted to develop, operate and maintain.

The KUTS project, which is under the purview of the Ministry of Transport Sarawak, is being developed in phases, with Phase 1 consisting of the Blue Line, the Red Line and the Green Line.

The Blue Line will be from Rembus in Kota Samarahan to Hikmah Exchange in the city centre; the Red Line, from Kuching Sentral to Pending; and the Green Line, from Pending to Damai.

Covering a total distance of 70 kilometres, Phase 1 of the KUTS project is scheduled to begin passenger service in stages; starting from the fourth quarter of 2025 and expected to complete by the end of 2027.

The backbone of the KUTS project is the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) and this will be supported by the feeder bus network.

Both vehicles will be powered by green hydrogen, in support of Sarawak’s decarbonisation efforts and in line with Sarawak’s agenda to advance the hydrogen economy.