Kpg Satap youths join work party to clean, improve hall

MIRI (Dec 21): Members of Kampung Satap Youth Bureau have come together to clean and improve their village’s hall to use the facility as their operation room as well as to carry out their activities.

According to the bureau chairlady, Porwosujarwati Suhaimi, the cleaning and painting of the hall’s wall were carried out by the bureau members in stages and in a work party.

“The cleaning and upgrading work is being done in stages, and we hope to have full use of this room by the beginning of next year,” she said.

She added that the bureau is also planning to hold its launching ceremony at the hall once the improvement project is fully completed.

In addition to being a place for meetings and discussions, she said the bureau will also provide carrom and darts games for youths at the hall.

Porwosujarwati also thanked the village committee for allowing them to use the room as their operation and activity centre.

“We hope that our efforts will continue to receive the support of the local community as we strive to attract more youths to be actively involved in sports, leisure, and positive social activities,” she said.

She disclosed that the village’s first Youth Bureau committee was established in early June.

The establishment of the bureau was to attract youths in the village to get involved in community activities while playing their part in developing the village.

She said the bureau had chosen ‘Belia Bersatu, Kampung Maju’ (United Youth, Developed Village) as its motto.

Among the activities the bureau had organised were badminton tournaments, a work party to paint and repair the village’s surau, and helping the villagers prepare for the annual ‘Makan Tahun’ ceremony.