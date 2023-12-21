Martial arts coach facing seven molest charges

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 21): A martial arts coach claimed trial in a Magistrate’s Court here on Thursday to seven molest charges.

Yuslanie Awang Yusof, 36, who appeared before magistrate Wan Farrah Farizza Wan Ghazali, was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 10 years or a fine or whipping or with any two of such punishments, upon conviction.

The seven charges stated that Yuslanie had allegedly molested the victims at a women’s hostel, at an apartment, at Kampung Kopungit, at a sports complex and at a studio between August 20 and November 12.

The court fixed February 5, 6 and 8 for pre-trial case management.

Yuslanie was released on a bail of RM2,000 with two local sureties for each of the charges.