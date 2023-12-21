More public parking spaces at Tanjung Aru Beach

KOTA KINABALU: With effect from 24th December 2023, the parking area at Tanjung Aru First Beach (opposite Waikiki Condominium) will be closed permanently and vehicles will no longer be permitted to park there.

However, stall operators are allowed to enter the area for delivery and pick-up only up to 1 pm daily.

“To ensure that there will be sufficient parking spaces always to accommodate visitors to Tanjung Aru Beach, Tanjung Aru Eco Development Sdn Bhd (TAED) has expanded Parking 2 with an additional 200+ parking spaces. We have also carried out improvements to Parking 1 for users’ convenience. Besides that, covered and lighted walkways will also be constructed

connecting Parking 1 and Parking 2 to the hawkers’ stalls area. We hope this new arrangement will mitigate traffic congestion along Jalan Aru and Mat Salleh without inconveniencing Tanjung Aru Beach visitors,” said Datuk Jake Jikulin Nointin, the general manager of

TAED.

“In conjunction with the Christmas and New Year celebrations, parking charges for Parking 1 and 2 will be waived effective 24th December to 31st December 2023,” he added.

The daily traffic congestion around Jalan Aru and Jalan Mat Salleh has been the plight of both the public and Tanjung Aru residents for a long time and it is hoped that this new arrangement by TAED will smoothen the driving experience along those roads.